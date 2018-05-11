Trump's Plan On Prescription Drug Prices Looks Nothing Like What He Promised

Candidate Donald Trump promised Americans a war on the pharmaceutical industry. President Donald Trump isn’t going to give them one.

On Friday afternoon, Trump is slated to give a speech outlining his administration’s approach to help Americans pay for prescription drugs that, with every passing year, get harder and harder to afford.

Whether and how much the approach will ultimately reduce drug prices is unclear, and will probably remain so for some time. At least some of the ideas Trump is expected to endorse have bipartisan support and could provide help to people who need it.

But few experts expect the administration’s plan to have the kind of dramatic impact Trump once promised, even if Friday’s speech includes some harsh words for the drug industry.

“We expect President Trump’s upcoming speech on lowering drug prices to be rhetorically critical of pharmaceutical manufacturers and the supply chain,” one analyst told MarketWatch. “But he will not propose actions that actually threaten drugmakers’ ability to set high prices for their product.”

The speech and policy blueprint to come with it have been weeks in the making, although their roots lie in the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump promoted himself as a different kind of Republican ― one who would stand up for average Americans and protect them from powerful corporate interests.

The drug industry was high on the list of predators. He railed against them regularly, even after taking office, famously saying drugmakers were “getting away with murder” by charging such high prices for life-saving medications.

More controversially, Trump also endorsed an idea Democrats had long championed and Republicans had long opposed: having the federal government negotiate prices directly with drugmakers, just like the governments of other developed countries do.

A year and a half into his presidency, and following some well-publicized meetings with precisely the sort of pharmaceutical industry leaders he once denounced, Trump has backed away from that rhetoric. He’s no longer calling to have the federal government negotiate with drugmakers over prices and, more generally, he no longer identifies the drug industry as the primary culprit behind high prices.

Any of these changes would affect the pharmaceutical industry in one way or another. But the changes are likely to be incremental ― and a far cry from what Trump promised as a candidate.

Instead, Trump has adopted a more nuanced and in many ways more traditionally Republican argument for why prescriptions are so expensive. This view, which the White House Council of Economic Advisers laid out in a February report, blames high prices more on the excesses of big government than on the excesses of Big Pharma.

According to this argument, government insurance programs make drugs unnecessarily expensive. An example is the requirement that Medicare Part D plans ― the private insurance policies that provide seniors with prescription coverage ― include at least two drugs from each class. If the insurers who provide those plans could have just one drug from each class, administration officials say, insurers would have more negotiating leverage and could cover drugs more cheaply.

Another issue is the way Medicare pays for drugs that specialty physicians, such as oncologists, deliver on an outpatient basis. Trump administration officials say this payment scheme gives the doctors incentive to provide the most highly priced therapies when cheaper drugs might be just as good, if not better, on a clinical basis. Trump is expected to call for restructuring those payments, in order to reduce that incentive.

The administration has some other changes in mind, too. It wants to straighten out a complicated scheme of rebates and payments among insurance companies, drugmakers and a group of middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers. PBMs have received a great deal of scrutiny in recent years, because their payment arrangements are secret.

In theory, they are supposed to help insurers bargain for lower prices, which can then benefit consumers. In practice, critics say, PBMs strike deals that drive up their own profits without providing much relief for the people who get drugs.

The precise details of how the administration plans to address these and other issues were not clear on Thursday evening, when senior officials held a background call with journalists to preview the speech. The officials said only that details would be forthcoming. Absent such details, it’s impossible to know how aggressively the administration plans to act ― or what could be done through regulatory action, which the administration can handle on its own, versus legislation, which would require Congress to act.

But while any of these changes would affect the pharmaceutical industry in one way or another, simply by altering the market and reducing revenue, the changes are likely to be incremental ― and a far cry from what Trump promised as a candidate.

In this respect, Trump’s approach to prescription drugs has a lot in common with his approach to the Affordable Care Act.

As a candidate, Trump promised to replace “Obamacare” with a more generous, more comprehensive universal coverage scheme. At several points, he suggested he might just push for a European-style, single-payer system in which the government would simply insure everybody. “Everybody’s going to be taken care of much better than they’re taken care of now,” he said shortly after taking office.

Once in office, Trump abandoned that rhetoric. The repeal bills he tried to pass would have downsized existing government programs and stripped away regulations designed to make sure everybody can get decent coverage, regardless of pre-existing condition. Had one of those bills become law, millions of people would have lost coverage.

A common theme in the Obamacare repeal episode and, now, the effort on drug prices is Trump’s willingness to outsource policymaking to the GOP establishment, which remains loyal and sympathetic to the big corporations Trump attacked as a candidate.

Still, there’s at least one critical difference as well.

With the repeal fight, Trump was largely outsourcing to congressional leaders like House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.). They promoted extremely conservative ideas, including structural changes to Medicaid that would have dramatically reduced its funding. At times, they seemed more focused on getting a bill ― any bill ― through Congress than attempting to construct a workable alternative for helping people to get insurance.

On prescription drugs, it appears Trump has largely turned policymaking over to a few key figures in his administration, chiefly Alex Azar, the secretary of Health and Human Services, and Scott Gottlieb, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Both are bona fide conservatives and have ties to the drug industry. Azar is a former Eli Lilly executive.

But in an administration full of ideological zeal and sometimes questionable competence, Gottlieb and now Azar have reputations for smarts, savvy and a serious commitment to governing. Gottlieb in particular has earned praise, even from Democrats, for the way he has managed the agency.

And so perhaps it is not surprising that at least some of the ideas they have put on the president’s agenda enjoy a great deal of support, from across the political spectrum. These days it’s difficult to find anybody who understands health policy who’s willing to defend current PBM practices. And those changes to reimbursement for cancer drugs? The Obama administration tried to do something similar.

The administration has also indicated it will seek to change the design of the Part D benefits, in ways that could make specialty drugs more affordable for the people who desperately need them but struggle to pay for them.

Each of these ideas comes with its own costs and potential dangers. Take the idea of changing the requirements on which drugs Part D plans cover, reducing the number from two to one in each class of treatment. The theory is that with two drugs, many people will take the more expensive one when they don’t need it. But if there’s just one, it could be harder for people who need a different drug to get one. (Think of somebody who needs a particular psychiatric drug in order to avoid certain side effects.)

There is one element of the administration’s drug strategy that has a distinctly Trumpian tinge to it: criticism of other countries.

The administration argues that drug companies charge Americans more because, in other countries with price controls, they have to charge less. In this view, those other countries are basically getting a free ride, because American consumers are subsidizing the research and development that leads to breakthroughs. In Friday’s speech, Trump is expected to promise to address that problem by somehow getting other countries to pay more of their fair share.

Presumably this would entail making drug prices, already a subject of trade negotiations, an even bigger priority, though it’s not clear how much leverage the U.S. has. Also, most economists doubt the prices that drug companies can get abroad have much, if anything, to do with the prices they charge here.

What’s not on the table are any of the big, potentially game-changing ideas like having the negotiate directly with drugmakers, or allowing imports of cheap drugs from other countries, or radically redesigning the patent system (which some economists believe is both the source of high prices in this country and the easiest way to bring them down).

There are reasons for this. Conservatives like Azar and Gottlieb say such measures would cause more harm than good ― stifling innovation, limiting choices and ultimately depriving people of medicine they need.

Lots of reasonable people agree with that view, or at least worry about the possible effects of the government meddling with prices. The economics of pharmaceuticals, like health care policy generally, is complicated and full of trade-offs.