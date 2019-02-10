Obama Health Official Rips Trump's Doctor As 'An Instrument Of His Lies'

An Obama administration official previously tasked with addressing the Ebola epidemic skewered President Donald Trump’s physical exam results, labeling them “a disgrace.”

In a tweet Saturday, Ronald Klain argued that it was impossible for a doctor to predict a patient’s future health, suggesting Trump’s doctor had become “an instrument of his lies.”

No doctor can predict someone’s future health.



This is a disgrace to an office with a great tradition of professionalism. Just another institution turned into a joke by a President determined to make anyone willing to submit an instrument of his lies https://t.co/X91box4Gm6 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) February 9, 2019

On Friday, the president made a four-hour visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where his doctor, Sean Conley, performed his check-up with 11 other specialists.

In a statement, Conley said Trump “is in very good health and I anticipate he will remain so for the duration of his Presidency, and beyond.”

While Conley noted that the president “did not undergo any procedures requiring sedation or anesthesia,” he gave no details on what the appointment entailed.

Last year, Dr. Ronny Jackson served as Trump’s doctor, being hit with criticism for his delivery of a health report at a press conference during which he praised the president’s genetics, telling reporters he could live to 200 years old.