Trump Picks 'Dandruff' Off Emmanuel Macron: 'We Have To Make Him Perfect'

President Donald Trump brushed what he said was dandruff from the shoulder of French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday in the White House Oval Office.

“We have a very special relationship, in fact I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off,” Trump declared to reporters as the two leaders posed for photos before a meeting. “We have to make him perfect. He is perfect,” added Trump, flicking his fingers across Macron’s dark-suited shoulder.

It’s unclear whether anything actually was on Macron’s shoulder.

“We do have a very special relationship,” President Trump says as he brushes off what he describes as "dandruff" from French President Macron’s shoulder. “We have to make him perfect. He is perfect.” pic.twitter.com/cXZx6dHnpB — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 24, 2018

Macron chuckled awkwardly during the exchange, taking the moment in stride.

People on Twitter were incredulous:

Oh my gosh. Did Trump just flick dandruff off Macron’s suit?!? And announce it to the press corps?? What world are we in??? 😂😂😂😂 — Stacy Is Ready For 11/6/2018 🌊🌊🌊 (@myeucatastrophe) April 24, 2018

2017 power move: Dominate foreign leader with outrageous public handshake

2018 power move: Publicly comment on foreign leader's possibly imaginary dandruff, wipe it off his shoulder — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 24, 2018

HOLY SHIT. TRUMP JUST SAID HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MACRON IS SO GOOD THAT HE BRUSHED OFF DANDRUFF FROM HIS COAT IN FRONT OF THE CAMERAS. DIPLOMATIC POWER MOVE. pic.twitter.com/IIeNVCKLKS — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 24, 2018

That’s gotta be the first time a prez has dusted off dandruff at a photo op w another foreign head of state. — Anna Palmer (@apalmerdc) April 24, 2018

Yup... he just did that... brushed “dandruff off” President Macrons shoulder on international TV. Unbelievable. — Debbie Zoback (@DebbieZoback) April 24, 2018

Did Trump just make a very public display and announcement of brushing dandruff from President Macron’s shoulder? Good Lord! He has no class, I know, but how about common polite behavior? — Grandmago (@pellett48) April 24, 2018

No, this isn’t an SNL skit, it’s Trump telling Macron he has dandruff on his suit and wiping it off pic.twitter.com/uJd33tRvYv — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 24, 2018

According to one NPR reporter, Trump apparently told Macron he was going to wipe the “dandruff” off of him prior to the cameras turning on.

The French president came to the White House as part of the first state visit of the Trump presidency, marking he second time the two leaders have met one-on-one.

Brigitte and I are thrilled and honored to be in Washington DC.

This State visit is very important for our people. pic.twitter.com/QDBhTzedB0 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 23, 2018

During the formal state arrival ceremony, Macron talked about everything from “free and fair trade” to the environment to the Iran nuclear deal.

“It is together that we shall build a new form of prosperity for all people, which means innovation, free and fair trade, and the protection of our middle classes,” said Macron.