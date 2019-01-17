Trump Blames Nancy Pelosi For Shutdown That He Called For

“If we don’t get what we want, one way or the other, whether it’s through you, through military, through anything you want to call, I will shut down the government,” Trump said during a televised Oval Office meeting with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in December, before the shutdown.

Trump’s other claim, that Pelosi and Democrats don’t support border security, is also untrue. Democrats offered to allocate $1.3 billion for border security, which included building and refurbishing barriers at the border, and they have voted for and proposed other measures in the past.

Democrats don’t, however, support Trump’s demand for more money for the wall ― so the shutdown continues.