Trump Issues Dark Warning About Immigrants In New Plea For Wall Funding

President Donald Trump responded to legislators’ impasse over funding for his border wall with a doom-filled warning about the dangers of immigrants as he tweeted about border security in all caps.

“It’s very dangerous out there. Drugs are pouring in, human trafficking, so many different problems, including gangs like MS-13. We don’t want ’em in the United States. We don’t want ’em in our country,” Trump said in a video he shared on Twitter.

The “only thing that’s going to stop that is great border security with a wall or a slat fence or whatever you want to call it,” Trump added. “But we need a great barrier.”

Trump issued his message hours after both the House and Senate adjourned, having failed to reach any compromise on a spending measure that included funds he has demanded for his wall. The president’s threatened partial government shutdown is set to begin at midnight.

Trump praised the House for passing a measure supporting more than $5 billion for his wall on Thursday.

“Now it’s up to the Senate, and it’s really up to the Democrats because we need their votes,” he noted in the video.

“We’re going to have a shutdown. There’s nothing we can do about that ... Call it a Democrat shutdown, call it whatever you want.”

He concluded: “Let’s get out, let’s work together, let’s be bipartisan and let’s get it done. The shutdown hopefully will not last long.”