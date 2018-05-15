“By the end of the previous administration many of you came to believe that some of the political leadership of this country had abandoned you,” Sessions said, blaming “radicals and politicians” who are critical of policing as the problem.

“This is the Trump era. We support law enforcement,” Sessions said. ”Of course, we will continue to hold accountable any officer who violates the law and undermines the good work of our police. But we will not malign entire police departments. We will not try to micromanage their daily work all the way from Washington, D.C. We will not enter into agreements or court decrees that outsource policymaking to political activists.”



Sherrilyn Ifill, the head of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, called on Congress to step up oversight efforts in response to Sessions’ comments.

“Eschewing legal requirements and permitting systemic constitutional violations to go unaddressed is the opposite of what our communities need from the nation’s top cop,” she said. “The Justice Department has a unique responsibility to enforce the law enforcement misconduct statute, and our elected officials should stop the Department from shirking its obligations. If the Attorney General and Congress are serious about increasing officer safety, they should double down on policing reform efforts, not abandon them.”

