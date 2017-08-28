Trump Orders Military To Give Cops Free Grenade Launchers, Bayonets, And Tanks

Kanya Bennett of the Washington Legislative Office of the American Civil Liberties Union, said it “defies logic to arm the police with weapons of war — grenade launchers, high-caliber assault weapons, and more.” She said the executive order “erases the sensible limits placed by the Obama administration after Ferguson” on the types of military equipment the federal government gave to local police.

“Tensions between law enforcement and communities remain high, yet the president and the attorney general are giving the police military-grade weaponry instead of practical, effective ways to protect and serve everyone,” Bennett said.

The Trump administration objects to the notion that optics ― the way it looks when local law officers use the excess military equipment ― should affect what weapons the federal government hands out. The administration also believes the restrictions imposed by Obama created the impression the local officers weren’t worthy of trust.