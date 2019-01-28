Nearly Half Of Americans Have No Confidence In Trump, New Poll Finds

Nearly half of Americans have no confidence “at all” in President Donald Trump, according to a new poll that also reported negative reviews of both parties’ lawmakers.

The ABC News-Washington Post poll, released on Monday, found that 48 percent of respondents polled from Jan. 21 to 24 have no confidence “at all” in Trump, while 16 percent said they have “just some” confidence in him.

In terms of favorability, 21 percent of those polled said they have a “great deal” of confidence in Trump while only 14 percent of respondents said they have a “good amount” of confidence in him.

Americans also overwhelmingly said that they don’t trust Trump to make correct decisions for the country’s future, with 64 percent expressing this view, compared to 35 percent saying they do have confidence in him.

Trump has consistently received low marks since he became president. Real Clear Politics’ review of two years’ worth of polling data shows a more than 10 percent increase in his disapproval ratings and an approximate 3 percent drop in his approval since he took office in January 2017.

The recent ABC News-Washington Post poll was conducted during what became the nation’s longest-ever government shutdown over Trump’s demand for a border wall. The standoff led to an increasing amount of public concern and low opinions of all political sides in Washington, HuffPost/YouGov surveys showed.

The poll also compared Americans’ expectations of how they thought Trump would perform just after his election versus how they feel he is doing today.

According to those results, Trump has underperformed in all 10 categories that respondents were asked to review. Those categories were economy, jobs, terrorism, budget deficit, helping the middle class, Supreme Court appointments, health care, international crises, race relations and women’s issues.

Americans’ largest disappointment within these categories was with Trump’s handling of the budget deficit ― with 50 percent of respondents polled in 2017 expecting him to do an excellent or good job with it, compared to 33 percent of respondents expressing this same view today.

Americans’ expectation of how he would handle international crises was most closely met, with 44 percent saying in 2017 that he would do an excellent or good job compared to 43 percent saying the same this year.

The ABC News-Washington Post poll also registered negativity for members of Congress.

The poll found that 29 percent of responders have no confidence “at all” in Democrats, while 30 percent said the same of Republicans. On the flip side, 34 percent said they have a “great deal” or a “good amount” of confidence in Democrats in Congress, while 30 percent said the same about Republicans.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also received a low confidence rating, with 37 percent of responders saying they have no confidence in her and 30 percent saying they have a “great deal” or a “good amount.”