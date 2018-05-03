Trump Proclaims National Day Of Prayer, And Twitter Users Relish The Irony

The gods of irony must have been looking down at the White House with pride as President Donald Trump proclaimed Thursday a National Day of Prayer ― hours after he acknowledged he’d reimbursed personal attorney Michael Cohen’s hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels so she wouldn’t discuss their alleged affair.

Today, it was my great honor to celebrate the #NationalDayOfPrayer at the @WhiteHouse, in the Rose Garden! Proclamation: https://t.co/4jAxJnBJoq pic.twitter.com/AsWTfpu290 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

Trump probably didn’t find the coincidence very funny ― he and Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor now serving as Trump’s outspoken new lawyer, claim the payment wasn’t illegal, and Trump denies he was involved with Daniels.

But many Twitter users gave the president hell. Some suggested relevant Bible verses that Trump might want to familiarize himself with.

Others suggested that the president picked a good to start praying for salvation.

Did you do some extra praying? You are sure going to need them !!! — Mickma (@Mickma2) May 3, 2018

You need more than a day of prayer after it was just revealed that Cohen’s phone was tapped by the FBI before the raid. They don’t normally tap the innocent. My guess is your ass is in DEEP SHIT. Today would be a good day to RESIGN. Things are getting real STORMY — BlueDuck🌊 (@orblueduck) May 3, 2018

You need to pray to fix all the damage you've caused to humans and our planet — Deborah Von Brod (@DeborahVonBrod) May 3, 2018

Others had questions. Lots of questions.

Bruh are you praying for Giuliani to keep his mouth shut? I’m not. — 🔥 Trumpster Fire 🔥 (@topher_blunt) May 3, 2018

Did you spend your days praying Mueller goes away and that Guiliani shuts his face? — S_Shan_Shan (@S_Shan_Shan) May 3, 2018

Some believed the country was the beneficiary of divine intervention.

Our prayers have been answered. It is being reported Michael Cohen's phone was tapped and at least one phone call with the Whitehouse was intercepted and I think Rudy confessed that you and Cohen laundered money. It's not even noon. — Toby Nelson (@PugMafia66) May 3, 2018

Some people just weren’t convinced Trump was “all in” on the National Day of Prayer.

If the national prayer is such a great honor for you try something new… Speak from the heart not the Teleprompter — Ruth Ann Share (@RuthShare) May 3, 2018

Others imagined how the president might interact with the King of Kings.