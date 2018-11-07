Trump Complains About GOP Incumbents Who Didn't Embrace Him And Lost

During a rambling news conference that began as a soliloquy, President Donald Trump on Wednesday found plenty of ways to downplay his party’s losses in congressional races in Tuesday’s midterms, when Democrats regained control of the U.S. House.

One of those ways: launching into a rant and singling out vulnerable Republicans who distanced themselves from the president and lost.

Of Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.), Trump said: “Too bad, Mike.”

“Mia Love gave me no love. And she lost,” he added, referring to the Republican from Utah. “Too bad. Sorry about that, Mia.”

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) lost to Democrat Jennifer Wexton, who partially ran her campaign by tying Comstock to Trump.

“She didn’t go on to have any embrace,” Trump said of Comstock. “For that, I don’t blame her. But she lost, substantially lost.”

“Those are some people that decided for their own reason not to embrace, whether it is me or what we stand for,” the president said, after listing several more losing GOP candidates. “But what we stand for meant a lot to most people.”

Trump did not mention other House incumbents who lost their races despite embracing him ― such as Reps. Dave Brat (R-Va.), Pete Sessions (R-Texas), Claudia Tenney (R-N.Y.) and Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.) — or other pro-Trump Republicans who lost their state or national races.