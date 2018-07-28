Donald Trump Promised Dirt On Clinton 2 Days Before Trump Tower Meeting

Michael Cohen’s reported insistence that his former boss Donald Trump knew about his son’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer in advance casts a fresh light on a mysterious promise Trump made during his campaign. The candidate vowed to expose dirt on Bill and Hillary Clinton just two days before the Trump Tower meeting.

Trump never delivered on his promise after his eldest son, son-in-law Jared Kushner and then campaign manager Paul Manafort met with attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya in 2016. The men expected to be presented with damaging information about Hillary Clinton, but the attorney failed to deliver, Donald Trump Jr. told Senate investigators.

His father’s promised speech on the Clintons then sank without a trace.

Donald Trump railed against Hillary Clinton to supporters after he won the New Jersey primary on Tuesday that same week. He told them: “I am going to give a major speech on probably Monday of next week and we’re going to be discussing all of the things that have taken place with the Clintons. I think you’re going to find it very informative and very, very interesting.” (He announced the Clinton the speech in the video above at 7:08)

Donald Jr.′s meeting with Veselnitskaya took place two days later on Thursday, June 9. His father’s promised June 13 speech never occurred, and no explanation was ever offered.

Trump has denied knowing about the Trump Tower meeting in advance.

.....I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg also told CNN’s Jake Tapper earlier this year that Trump knew about the meeting. “He talked about it a week before,” Nunberg added.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon suspected the same thing. “The chance that Don Jr. did not walk these Jumos up to his father’s office on the 26th floor is zero,” he told author Michael Wolff in his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Bannon has called the meeting “treasonous.”

BREAKING: In new book Steve Bannon is quoted talking about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting, “The chance that Don. Jr did not walk these Jumos up to his father’s office on the 26th floor is zero.”



Tune in to @MSNBC for more. pic.twitter.com/hhzEOu26L4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 3, 2018