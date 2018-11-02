Twitter Chokes As President 'Grabby Hands' Vows To Protect Women From Migrant Caravan

What do women want? President Donald Trump thinks he knows.
“Women want security,” Trump said about the caravan of migrants heading to the U.S. border with Mexico during a rambling press conference on Thursday. “Women don’t want them in our country. You look at what the women are looking for: They want to have security.”
He again proclaimed, without evidence, that the migrants were “tough people,” and warned that if they throw rocks at troops he’s sending to the border, “I say, consider it a rifle.”
Many on Twitter were less than thrilled that the man who boasted about grabbing women’s genitals whenever he pleased believes he knows what women want or what to do to make them feel secure. To date, more than 20 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct.
Besides the patronizing assumption that women need his protection, Trump’s message also echoed racist sentiments of America’s past that minorities were out to rape white women: