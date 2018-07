England may have lost its semifinal with Croatia in the World Cup, but it trumps all other countries in at least one thing: Trump protest signs.

During what organizers called a “carnival of resistance” rally in London on Friday, Brits expressed their feelings about the president in some very creative and hilarious ways.

Here are some of our favorites:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images