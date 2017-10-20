It's the Great Trump Pumpkins, Charlie Brown

Who’s the most popular creature in Carmel, Indiana, just now? “Trumpkin,” a scarecrow dressed in a blue suit with small hands and a big pumpkin head topped by straw hair that looks a lot like you-know-who.

Trumpkin stands in a private yard facing Main Street in the Indianapolis suburb, where it’s become a favorite feature of selfies. One neighbor complained to The Indianapolis Star that the pumpkin was attracting too much attention. But a city official told the local Fox TV station that authorities have received no complaints — and that the property owner is now considering adding a Pence-kin.

One passerby complained to a WTHR-TV news crew that the Trumpkin was “disrespectful,” but the owners said it was “just for fun.”

Trumpkin is hardly the only presidential look-alike taking up residence in yards and stoops this year for Halloween.

The president was destined to become the model for Halloween pumpkins everywhere (he was already a popular pumpkin model last year), particularly given the often-orangish tint of his complexion. There’s even a hashtag #Trumpkin featuring a burgeoning population of jack-o’-lanterns inspired by the commander in chief. Even a bakery in Dundee on the east coast of Scotland is getting in on the fun with “angry orange” Halloween cookies in the image of Trump, reports The Evening Telegraph.

