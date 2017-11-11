Trump Says He Trusts Putin Over His Own Intelligence Agencies On Election Interference

The president’s comments fly in the face of a report from U.S. intelligence agencies earlier this year that concluded that Putin ordered hacking against the Democratic National Committee to help Trump get elected. The hacking is the subject of multiple federal investigations into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia at all, which the president has strongly denied.

In July, Trump told reporters ahead of a different meeting with Putin that he believes “other countries” besides Russia were involved in the hacking.

Last month, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, along with his business associate Rick Gates, was indicted by a grand jury in connection with the investigation. At the same time, it was revealed that a former Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, had been plead guilty in early October to lying to FBI agents about his efforts to receive “dirt” on Clinton.