Trump Puts America At Risk And Disrespects Those Who Serve

Can you believe Trump saying that he and Mitch McConnell had “never been closer”?

Can you believe Trump saying it’s disgusting that the press can write whatever they want and threatening to revoke their licenses?

Hits And Misses –- The Week’s Best And Worst Moves

Hit of the Week: John McCain’s scathing indictment of Trump and Bannon’s “America First” ideology. Senator McCain said that “half-baked, spurious nationalism cooked up by people who would rather find scapegoats than solve problems is as unpatriotic as an attachment to any other tired dogma of the past that Americans consigned to the ash heap of history.”

Miss of the Week: Trump’s utterly detestable treatment of Gold Star families and his bizarre lies about previous presidents’ alleged failure to make condolence calls. I know that “a new low” has become cliché, but Trump manages to go lower time and time again.

Hot House Race Of The Week

We’ve visited the 48th District before, but Dana Rohrabacher keeps digging a hole for himself, making this race hotter than ever. The authoritative Cook Political Report recently changed its rating of the 48th from “leans Republican” to “toss-up” because Rohrabacher’s “recent sympathetic comments towards Russia and strange interactions with Julian Assange and internet conspiracy theorist Chuck Johnson could amount to self-sabotage in a district President Trump narrowly lost.”

Finally…

Donald Trump has no foreign policy. His actions and comments on the global stage are just as random, reckless, inconsistent, and incoherent as they are here at home. It’s always, always all about him. He fawns on those foreign leaders who say nice things about him and lashes out savagely at anyone who dares criticize his half-baked spurious nationalism and total disregard for the values that made America the light of the world. But the very randomness of his foreign relations is what makes him so dangerous and makes it increasingly likely that – by accident or design -– he will put our armed forces in harm’s way. And that’s why it is doubly galling that he treats our service members and their families with such disrespect. Some people sign up to serve their country while others dodge. As a not-so-artful dodger, Trump should show some respect to our Gold Star families.