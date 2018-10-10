Trump Tells Supporters At Rally That #MeToo Keeps Him From Saying What He Wants

President Donald Trump took aim at the Me Too movement once again on Wednesday night, saying he wasn’t allowed to utter certain phrases because they were no longer politically correct.

Trump, speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, was reflecting on his election nearly two years ago and spoke about winning Pennsylvania in the 2016 presidential race. He said that for many years Republicans had been unable to capture those electoral college votes, and then he said there was an expression he wanted to use to describe the state, but he had to censor himself because the media was present.

“Every Republican thinks they are going to win Pennsylvania, but I got it. I’d use an expression, you know there’s an expression, but under the rules of Me Too I’m not allowed to use that expression anymore, I can’t do it,” Trump said. “It’s the ‘person’ that got away.”

President Trump mocks #MeToo movement during rally in Pennsylvania, while speaking on his 2016 presidential campaign: "Under the rules of #MeToo, I'm not allowed to use that expression." pic.twitter.com/N3ppCPVPin — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 10, 2018

The phrase the president was likely referencing was the Frank Sinatra song title, “The Gal That Got Away,” his cover of “The Man That Got Away” from the 1954 film “A Star Is Born.”

When someone in the audience shouted for the president to use the words anyway, Trump said: “I would do it except for these people up there,” pointing to the media. “There is an expression, but we’ll change the expression. Pennsylvania was always the ‘person’ that got away.”

Trump, who regularly goes off script and champions himself as an enemy of political correctness, has lambasted the Me Too movement many times, most recently over the sexual assault allegation that California research psychologist Christine Blasey Ford leveled at Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“It’s a damn sad situation,” the president said at a rally in Mississippi earlier this month. “We better start as a country getting smart and getting tough and not letting that stuff ― right back there, those cameras ― tell us how to live our lives.”

During the event on Wednesday, Trump touted several economic victories during his first years in office and noted that he did “very well” in the last election due to female voters.

The president also slammed Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who is running for re-election in next month’s midterm elections, saying he was only in office because his father was the state’s former governor.

“Why do you have such a liberal senator in Pennsylvania? Oh. He’s banking on the name of his father, which is no good,” Trump said. “That’s why he has to be voted out of office.”