Trump Ratchets Up Trade Threats

THE TRADE WAR CONTINUES TO ESCALATE As Trump proposesanother $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods "in light of China's unfair retaliation." This graphic breaks down how we got to this point. [Reuters]

MEET TRUMP’S MOST INFLUENTIAL WHITE NATIONALIST TROLL Who happens to be a Middlebury grad living in Manhattan. [HuffPost]

EPA HEAD SCOTT PRUITT IS UNDER FIRE FOR NO LESS THAN 23 ETHICAL ISSUES The $50-a-night apartment is just the start of his problems. Pruitt also reportedly lied about not knowing about his staffers’ raises, and top EPA officials resigned or were demoted when they challenged his lavish spending. [HuffPost]

TRUMP SAYS HE DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE STORMY DANIELS PAYMENT In the first time he’s commented on the matter. [HuffPost]

THESE ARE THE 11 STATES WITH APRIL DEADLINES FOR THE 2018 PRIMARIES Don’t miss your chance to vote. [HuffPost]

TWITTER SUSPENDS 1.2 MILLION ACCOUNTS FOR ‘TERRORIST CONTENT’ “Of the blocked accounts in the latest period, 93 percent were spotted by internal company tracking tools and 74 percent were cut before the first tweet appeared, Twitter reported.” [HuffPost]