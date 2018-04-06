Trump Ratchets Up Trade Threats

TOP STORIES
THE TRADE WAR CONTINUES TO ESCALATE As Trump proposesanother $100 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods “in light of China’s unfair retaliation.” This graphic breaks down how we got to this point. [Reuters] [Tweet | Shar
MEET TRUMP’S MOST INFLUENTIAL WHITE NATIONALIST TROLL Who happens to be a Middlebury grad living in Manhattan. [HuffPost]
EPA HEAD SCOTT PRUITT IS UNDER FIRE FOR NO LESS THAN 23 ETHICAL ISSUES The $50-a-night apartment is just the start of his problems. Pruitt also reportedly lied about not knowing about his staffers’ raises, and top EPA officials resigned or were demoted when they challenged his lavish spending. [HuffPost]
TRUMP SAYS HE DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT THE STORMY DANIELS PAYMENT In the first time he’s commented on the matter. [HuffPost]
THESE ARE THE 11 STATES WITH APRIL DEADLINES FOR THE 2018 PRIMARIES Don’t miss your chance to vote. [HuffPost]
TWITTER SUSPENDS 1.2 MILLION ACCOUNTS FOR ‘TERRORIST CONTENT’ “Of the blocked accounts in the latest period, 93 percent were spotted by internal company tracking tools and 74 percent were cut before the first tweet appeared, Twitter reported.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
A FAMILY IS SUING AFTER DISCOVERING THEIR FERTILITY DOCTOR IS THEIR DAUGHTER’S BIOLOGICAL FATHER The parents were “devastated,” and “struggled to cope with their own anguish and had difficulty contemplating the torment the discovery would cause their daughter when she found out,” according to the lawsuit. [HuffPost]
HUFFPOST PERSONAL: ‘HERE’S WHY I INVENTED A “DEATH MACHINE” THAT LETS PEOPLE TAKE THEIR OWN LIVES’ The 3D-printable machine provides death by hypoxia. [HuffPost]
THE LATEST IN THE CABLE NEWS WAR You’re looking at a new queen. [HuffPost]
JUST CALL LORDE AND JACK ANTONOFF THE NEW TESSA VIRTUE AND SCOTT MOIR Because after this duet, it’s impossible to believe they’re not dating. [HuffPost]
DRUMROLL, PLEASE Here’s your first look at Meryl Streep in Season 2 of “Big Little Lies,” matching pajama set and all. [HuffPost]
THIS COUPLE DIVORCED 50 YEARS AGO But now they’re retying the knot. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
Hawaii is now the seventh state to legalize assisted suicide.
Laura Ingraham is still losing advertisers.
The body of the CDC researcher missing since February was found in an Atlanta river.
“The risk of Facebook content sparking open violence is arguably nowhere higher right now than in Myanmar.”
Take a look at the yearlong New York Times “ISIS files” investigation.
A record 309 women have filed to run for U.S. House seats this year.
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye was sentenced to 24 years for bribery and abuse of power.
How to tell if Sinclair owns your local station.
Skipping tolls in Pennsylvania? You could be convicted of a felony.
Why teen girls are obsessed with “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
Inside the debacle with Kevin Williamson at “The Atlantic.”
Marie Claire wrote an article about Meghan Markle’s single gray hair.
Meet the man who made his fortune selling machine guns.
We cannot stop watching this resurfaced video of Prince Harry running to a military mission.
We adore Drake’s crush for announcer Doris Burke.
Find yourself in Leslie Jamison’s addiction memoir.
“The Left’s year of magical thinking.”
We, and the rest of the internet, cannot handle this Zach Braff, Dax Shepard face-swap.
“The unsolved mystery of who owns Sherlock Holmes’s original £130 million home.”
Bob Dylan and Kesha are among the stars who rerecorded wedding anthems to be more inclusive for the LBGTQ community.
Marc Jacobs’ proposal involved a Chipotle flash mob.
Yes, you really do need to wash clothes before you wear them.
Mother’s Day is sooner than you think ― you’re welcome for these gift ideas.
