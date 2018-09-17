Trump Defends Brett Kavanaugh Amid Sexual Assault Allegation

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Thursday, but all 10 Democrats on the committee have said the panel should wait to vote until the FBI has conducted its review into the matter.

Several Republicans lawmakers, including Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jeff Flake of Arizona and Bob Corker of Tennessee, have also urged committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to delay the proceedings.

Grassley’s office said Sunday that the vote had not been rescheduled, but that the committee was working to set up a time for a staff call with Ford.

In a statement on Monday, Grassley said he is “working diligently to get to the bottom of these claims” as well as to find a way to hear from Ford in “an appropriate, precedented and respectful manner.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) suggested in a tweet on Monday that Ford be allowed to testify before the Judiciary Committee.