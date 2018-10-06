Trump Reacts To Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Confirmation

“I couldn’t help but think that if a woman had ever performed that way, they would say ‘hysterical,’” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said of Kavanaugh’s testimony.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was the sole Republican lawmaker not to support Kavanaugh’s confirmation. In a thinly veiled threat, the president told The Washington Post that Murkowski will “never recover from this.”

“The people from Alaska will never forgive her for what she did,” Trump told the Post after Saturday’s vote.

Trump applauded Kavanaugh earlier on Saturday, saying that he “will be a great Justice.” He also praised Maine Senator Susan Collins (R), who had announced her support of Kavanaugh the day before, essentially securing his confirmation.