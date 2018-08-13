Trump Reacts To Firing Of Peter Strzok, FBI Agent Who Sent Anti-Trump Texts

FBI special agent Peter Strzok, who sent personal text messages critical of President Donald Trump and other politicians, including Democrats, has been fired ― and Trump is taking a victory lap of sorts on Twitter.
“Agent Peter Strzok was just fired from the FBI ― finally.” Trump tweeted. “The list of bad players in the FBI & DOJ gets longer & longer.”
Strzok testified in July that he sent the August 2016 texts to former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair, in response to the “horrible, disgusting” comments then-candidate Trump made about the family of a fallen Muslim war hero.
Trump and his supporters, however, argued the texts were evidence of a “deep state” conspiracy to undermine Trump’s presidency.
