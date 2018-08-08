Donald Trump Tweeted 'Red Wave!' — And Twitter Users Brought The Snark

In an attempt to send a positive message to his base about the 2018 midterms, President Donald Trump attracted a lot of snarky comments that were positively hilarious.

Trump posted this tweet on Wednesday, predicting a “red wave” following Tuesday’s primaries in a handful of states:

RED WAVE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

Those two words, typed in all caps, were enough to inspire internet comedians to new heights of clapback.

Stop eating the Red Hot Cheetos. Problem solved. — Charu T. Khopkar (@ckhopkar) August 8, 2018

Some used GIFs of classic Stephen King movies to express themselves.

A few people couldn’t help but remind Trump that the color red is associated with communism and Soviet Russia.

You mean communism is coming? — FTUknights78 (@FTUknights78) August 8, 2018

And for some, Trump’s comments inspired comparisons to a different kind of red wave.

Trump's tweeting about his "red wave" again. pic.twitter.com/sDxUsBcKVa — Emily Connor (@gyroEMILYfeta) August 8, 2018

One woman also made a compelling argument that Tuesday’s special election in Ohio didn’t qualify as a red wave, menstrually speaking.