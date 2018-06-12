Trump Responds To Robert De Niro, Calls Him 'Punch-Drunk'

President Donald Trump did not mince words on Tuesday in his response to Robert De Niro, who issued a profanity-laden rebuke of the president at the Tony Awards over the weekend.

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk,’” Trump tweeted while on his way home from Singapore, where he attended a first-of-its-kind summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country,” Trump added. “Wake up Punchy!”