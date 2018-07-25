Trump Responds To Release Of Secret Michael Cohen Tape

President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to a newly released audio tape that appears to capture him discussing a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal with his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, saying the recording was “cut while I was presumably saying positive things.”
Trump’s response came after CNN on Tuesday night broadcast the audio, recorded secretly by Cohen in September 2016.
In the recording, Trump, then a presidential candidate, appears to be discussing setting up a company to finance a $150,000 payment to silence McDougal after she claimed she had a months-long affair with Trump. Trump has denied the affair and Rudy Giuliani, who now leads his legal team, maintained that the recording clears Trump of wrongdoing.
The recording’s existence was first reported on by The New York Times on Friday.
