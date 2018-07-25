POLITICS
07/25/2018 08:41 am ET

Trump Responds To Release Of Secret Michael Cohen Tape

The audio appears to capture Trump discussing a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
headshot
By Nina Golgowski

President Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to a newly released audio tape that appears to capture him discussing a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal with his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, saying the recording was “cut while I was presumably saying positive things.”

Trump’s response came after CNN on Tuesday night broadcast the audio, recorded secretly by Cohen in September 2016.

President Donald Trump is seen outside the White House on&nbsp;Tuesday.
Joshua Roberts / Reuters
President Donald Trump is seen outside the White House on Tuesday.

In the recording, Trump, then a presidential candidate, appears to be discussing setting up a company to finance a $150,000 payment to silence McDougal after she claimed she had a months-long affair with Trump. Trump has denied the affair and Rudy Giuliani, who now leads his legal team, maintained that the recording clears Trump of wrongdoing.

The recording’s existence was first reported on by The New York Times on Friday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
headshot
Nina Golgowski
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics And Government Rudy Giuliani Michael Cohen Lawyer
Trump Responds To Release Of Secret Michael Cohen Tape
CONVERSATIONS