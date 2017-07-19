Trump's Old Words Bite Him In The Butt As He Tries To Duck Responsibility

President Donald Trump on Tuesday ducked responsibility after it became clear that neither “repeal and replace” nor a straight repeal of Obamacare had the votes to pass the Senate.

“We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it,” he said. “I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it.”

But that’s very different from what he said about leadership and responsibility nearly four years ago:

Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible. If it doesn't happen, you're responsible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2013

By late in the day, the apparent disconnect with Trump’s words on Tuesday and his 2013 tweet were drawing plenty of attention. It made headlines on the websites of newspapers around the world, from The Washington Post to the Independent in London.

On CNN, Anderson Cooper compared Trump’s comments about how he’s “not going to own it” to former President Harry S. Truman’s famous “the buck stops here” sign.

“He’s not going to own it, he says now, but four years ago as a citizen he said something very different indeed,” Cooper said, referring to the tweet. “What a difference four years can make.”

The resurfaced quote also drew a new round of attention on Twitter:

Guess who's currently responsible for the Affordable Care Act? HINT: He's sitting in your chair. — CrownProsecutor (@tedsadler) July 18, 2017

This tweet didn't age well, did it? — (((Russell Brasel))) (@RussellBrasel) July 18, 2017

This is perhaps the first thing I agree with that the president has tweeted. — Steve Hewitt-Richard (@stevehew1965) July 18, 2017

Have we just learned the meaning of irony Donald? — Your Aunt Siobhan (@SioGallichan) July 18, 2017

It's amazing how your feed has a tweet for every occasion. For example, not getting a healthcare bill. Sad. — Rob Roop (@RobRoop) July 18, 2017

I love this tweet — ⎛⎝丂ﾉ乃乇 ⎠⎞ (@e_sibe) July 18, 2017

Then, you are responsible for Obamacare's continued survival and success, are you not? I look forward to your protection of 22,000,000+. — Jesse Pohlman (@JPohlmanWriting) July 18, 2017