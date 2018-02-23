Trump's Defense Of Aide Accused Of Domestic Violence Is Cited In College Sexual Bias Lawsuit

As the reports of Porter’s alleged abuse were made public, “President Trump defended Mr. Porter, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly stated that Mr. Porter is a man of ‘integrity,’” the amended suit now states.

“After Porter and Sorensen’s resignations, Trump tweeted: ‘Peoples [sic] lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused — life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?’” the suit adds.

The lawsuit argues that this “animus towards women gives license to and encourages executive branch decision-makers who share the same discriminatory views to perpetuate those views in their work.”

This anti-woman bias is apparent in DeVos’ new policy in September rolling back protections for those in public kindergarten through college claiming sexual assault and increasing protections for those accused, the lawsuit says. DeVos said that the Obama administration hadn’t ensured the rights of the accused. Before revising the federal guidelines, DeVos criticized the Obama administration for toughing the campus sexual assault policy in 2011, calling it “shameful” and “wholly un-American.” DeVos raised the standard of proof for accusers from a “preponderance of evidence” to “clear and convincing evidence.” The new guidelines also allow even cases of sexual assault to be settled by mediation. The suit argues that DeVos and Candace Jackson, the acting assistant secretary for civil rights, hold “discriminatory stereotypes” about women and are convinced that many who report sexual abuse or assault “misunderstood a harmless romantic advance,” are lying or just came to regret a “consensual sexual encounter.”