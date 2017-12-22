Trump Throws Support Behind Ron DeSantis For Florida Governor

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted his support for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who is widely expected to run for governor of Florida in 2018.
Trump called DeSantis “brilliant,” arguing he’d make a “GREAT” governor.
The Palm Beach Post reported that DeSantis is expected to launch a bid for governor in 2018. Adam Putnam, who previously served in Congress and as Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, is the GOP primary’s current frontrunner, according to The Tampa Bay Times.
Earlier this year, DeSantis pushed an amendment that would have halted funding for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia six months after the amendment’s passage, and prevented Mueller from investigating events prior to June 2015.
DeSantis traveled with the president on Air Force One and appeared with Trump at a rally earlier this month.
Trump, who will spend the holidays at Mar-a-Lago, landed in Florida shortly before tweeting about DeSantis. He traveled to the Sunshine State after signing the GOP tax bill into law Friday morning.