Trump Throws Support Behind Ron DeSantis For Florida Governor

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted his support for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who is widely expected to run for governor of Florida in 2018.

Trump called DeSantis “brilliant,” arguing he’d make a “GREAT” governor.

Congressman Ron DeSantis is a brilliant young leader, Yale and then Harvard Law, who would make a GREAT Governor of Florida. He loves our Country and is a true FIGHTER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

The Palm Beach Post reported that DeSantis is expected to launch a bid for governor in 2018. Adam Putnam, who previously served in Congress and as Florida Commissioner of Agriculture, is the GOP primary’s current frontrunner, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

Earlier this year, DeSantis pushed an amendment that would have halted funding for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia six months after the amendment’s passage, and prevented Mueller from investigating events prior to June 2015.

DeSantis traveled with the president on Air Force One and appeared with Trump at a rally earlier this month.

Great ride to Pensacola! Thanks to @realDonaldTrump for the lift! pic.twitter.com/Kb9fkjihnP — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) December 9, 2017