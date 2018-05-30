POLITICS
Twitter Users Eviscerate Donald Trump's Bizarre 'Roseanne' Tweet

Spoiler alert: There were a lot of crying baby GIFs.
By David Moye

As you might expect, Donald Trump’s bizarre self-pitying tweet regarding ABC’s cancellation of “Roseanne” was the sort of thing Twitter users couldn’t ignore.

The president tweeted on Wednesday asking why the network never apologized for “the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me” on the network. Meanwhile, Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, had reached out to Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet about her.

Moments later, the snark started. 

And kept going ...

And going ...

Some people called out Trump on his hypocrisy of demanding apologies, but never giving them.

Some subtly told Trump what they thought of his tweet.

At least one asked the president to re-examine his priorities.

 

 Finally, some offered theories on why Trump didn’t get Iger’s call.

