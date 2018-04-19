POLITICS
Trump Gets Roasted On Twitter After Bragging About How Tough He Is On Russia

"Donald Trump has issued tougher sanctions on Colin Kaepernick than he has on Russia."
By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump boasted Wednesday about taking a tough stance on Russia despite backing off on issuing new sanctions over its support of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.  

“There’s been nobody tougher on Russia than President Donald Trump,” he said. “With the media, no matter what I did, it’s never tough enough, because that’s their narrative. But Russia will tell you, there’s been nobody tougher than Donald Trump.”

Critics on Twitter immediately let Trump know just what they thought of his assertion: 

