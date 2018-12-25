Trump Questions 7-Year-Old's Belief In Santa, Calling It 'Marginal'

Spreading joy and good cheer from the White House on Christmas Eve, President Donald Trump answered a call from a 7-year-old child and then questioned his belief in Santa Claus, calling it “marginal” for a kid his age.

As children phoned the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Monday looking for St. Nick, Trump dealt out the candid comment to young Coleman, The Associated Press reported.

“Are you a still a believer in Santa? Because at 7, it’s marginal, right?” the president said.

He then paused, giving a chuckle, and adding, “Well, you just enjoy yourself.”

Sitting alongside the commander in chief was first lady Melania Trump, who was also picking up the phone, telling one caller that Kriss Kringle was out in the Sahara but would make it to the caller’s home in time for Christmas Day, according to the AP.

With evident excitement, she later tweeted, “Helping children across the country track #Santa is becoming one of my favorite traditions!”

Each year, NORAD tracks Santa’s travels around the world, offering updates on his whereabouts through U.S. military radar.

Despite the federal government shutdown, which took effect Saturday at the stroke of midnight, the tracker remains up and running.