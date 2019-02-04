Sarah Sanders Has A New Name For Trump's 'Executive Time'

After it was revealed that President Donald Trump has devoted more than half of his work schedule to what the White House calls executive time, press secretary Sarah Sanders attempted to give a new name to the president’s ambiguous doings.

Axios, which obtained Trump’s day-to-day schedules for the past three months, reported he has spent more than 300 hours in unstructured time. Sanders told the outlet on Sunday that the point is “to allow for a more creative environment that has helped make him the most productive President in modern history.”

“President Trump has a different leadership style than his predecessors and the results speak for themselves,” Sanders said, adding that he “spends much of his average day in scheduled meetings, events, and calls.”

Sanders then rattled off a list of what she said were Trump’s accomplishments in an effort to prove her point, from tax cuts to trade deals.

The president’s schedule places him in the Oval Office at the start of each workday, but Axios reported that Trump often spends mornings at the residence reading newspapers, watching TV and calling aides, lawmakers, friends, advisers and other officials.