Trump On Fox Savages 'Leaker' Schiff Who Has 'Probably' Done Something 'Illegal''

Donald Trump phoned in a rambling, non-stop talk with Jeanine Pirro on her Fox News program Saturday, calling the newly released Democratic intelligence memo a “nothing,” and blasting Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as a “total phony” and a “bad guy” who has done something “probably illegal.”

Pirro barely uttered a word. Nearly each time she tried to speak, Trump bulldozed right over her.

Trump patted himself on the back as a “champion” of the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms on “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” But he also pledged in the wake of the Parkland high school shooting that killed 17 people to stiffen background checks (he rolled back checks for the mentally ill just last year). He predicted a new bill addressing guns that would be “getting rid of certain things and keeping other things.”

He said it “would have been a whole different story” if “brave” football coach Aaron Feis, killed protecting children, had been packing a gun. “He’d be alive today,” Trump said.

Had 15 percent or 20 percent of the teachers been armed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Trump said, the gunman “would never have run into the building if he thought that bullets were going to come flying back into him.”

Trump slammed the memo released Saturday by the Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee to debunk claims by a GOP memo that the FBI abused its power during an investigation into former Trump campaign official Carter Page.

“Certainly the memo was a nothing,” Trump said, adding that it was a “confirmation” of the GOP memo.

“That’s a very bad document for their side,” he added. As for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who was responsible for the Republican memo, “I really think someday he’s going to be greatly honored for his service ... he’s been very, very brave,” Trump added.

The president leveled multiple insults at Schiff, calling him a liar, a likely law breaker and a “bad guy.”

Wait a minute, Mr. President. Am I a phony, or sleazy, a monster or little? Surely you know the key to a good playground nickname is consistency. I thought you were supposed to be good at this. https://t.co/v44q2CTFxX — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 25, 2018

“A lot of bad things happened on the other side,” Trump said, referring to the Democrats. “Not on this side, but the other side. And somebody should look into it because what they did was really fraudulent. “By somebody, I’m talking about you-know-who,” he added, apparently referring to attorney general-under-fire Jeff Sessions.

As for his hoped-for military parade, Trump said: “We’ll have a tremendous, updated, top-of-the-line — there will be nothing like it.” He added: “The generals would love to do it ... I think it’s great for the country in terms of being a cheerleader and the spirit.”