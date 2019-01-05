Trump Calls Those Who Don't Support His Wall 'Criminals'

President Donald Trump insisted again in a tweet Saturday that there is overwhelming support for border security and his southern border wall. He declared that “everyone” wants it “very badly” — except for “drug dealers, human traffickers and criminals.”
In fact, no poll has found that most Americans support the wall or support funding for it.
A Quinnipiac poll in December found that 54 percent of Americans opposed the wall, while a Harvard CAPS/Harris survey the same month found that 56 percent did not support a wall. Only 35 percent of those surveyed in a Reuters/Ipsos poll supported including money for the wall in a federal spending bill.
Trump’s characterization of the majority Americans who don’t support the wall as criminals got a swift — and hard — response on Twitter.