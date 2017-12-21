"Steve Scalise, braver than all of us. He had a more rough year than most of us. That is one way to lose weight. Not a good way," Pres. Trump said of the injured GOP congressman. https://t.co/kNOuzmzTLh pic.twitter.com/9N70fmgTot— CBS News (@CBSNews) December 20, 2017
President Donald Trump took a moment during his speech praising Republicans for passing tax cuts for the country’s wealthiest individuals to single out House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).
The congressman was shot in June when a lone gunman opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers playing baseball. A police officer, a congressional aide and a lobbyist were also injured in the attack at the Alexandria, Virginia, park.
″Steve Scalise, he’s braver than all of us,” Trump said. “Oh boy, I don’t know. He had a rougher year than most of us, but it’s a hell of a way to lose weight, Steve. You said you lost.”
Some Republicans behind Trump’s podium chuckled at the president’s remark.
Scalise returned to Congress in late September after being hospitalized for several weeks. The congressman has been undergoing outpatient rehabilitation since his return to office.