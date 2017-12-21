POLITICS
Trump Jokes Rep. Steve Scalise Getting Shot Was 'A Hell Of A Way To Lose Weight'

The president made the aside while praising Republicans for passing the tax bill.
By Rebecca Shapiro

President Donald Trump took a moment during his speech praising Republicans for passing tax cuts for the country’s wealthiest individuals to single out House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).

The congressman was shot in June when a lone gunman opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers playing baseball. A police officer, a congressional aide and a lobbyist were also injured in the attack at the Alexandria, Virginia, park.

″Steve Scalise, he’s braver than all of us,” Trump said. “Oh boy, I don’t know. He had a rougher year than most of us, but it’s a hell of a way to lose weight, Steve. You said you lost.” 

Some Republicans behind Trump’s podium chuckled at the president’s remark.

Scalise returned to Congress in late September after being hospitalized for several weeks. The congressman has been undergoing outpatient rehabilitation since his return to office. 

