"Steve Scalise, braver than all of us. He had a more rough year than most of us. That is one way to lose weight. Not a good way," Pres. Trump said of the injured GOP congressman. https://t.co/kNOuzmzTLh pic.twitter.com/9N70fmgTot

President Donald Trump took a moment during his speech praising Republicans for passing tax cuts for the country’s wealthiest individuals to single out House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.).

The congressman was shot in June when a lone gunman opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers playing baseball. A police officer, a congressional aide and a lobbyist were also injured in the attack at the Alexandria, Virginia, park.

″Steve Scalise, he’s braver than all of us,” Trump said. “Oh boy, I don’t know. He had a rougher year than most of us, but it’s a hell of a way to lose weight, Steve. You said you lost.”

Some Republicans behind Trump’s podium chuckled at the president’s remark.