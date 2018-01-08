Just a day after he declared himself a “very stable genius” and “like, really smart,” President Donald Trump mixed up the word “consequential” with “consensual” in an embarrassing tweet.

The screwup appeared in a Sunday night tweet in which Trump praised a supportive column in the New York Post. Writer Michael Goodwin lauded Trump’s “enormously consequential presidency,” but Trump referred to it in his tweet as an “enormously consensual presidency.”

It took dumbass President @realDonaldTrump an hour of Twitter mocking him before he noticed. #ConsensualPresidency pic.twitter.com/hbHsaiPORQ — Isaac Kvasager (@ikvasager) January 8, 2018

When Trump asked readers to check out the entire piece, he also mistakenly posted Goodwin’s email address instead of a link to the column. In addition, he used an ellipsis in his tweet to conveniently skip over Goodwin’s remark about his “own frustration” over Trump’s “missteps.”

America's Stable Genius just tweeted out a writer's email address instead of the link to his story.



I guess we're supposed to email him and ask for a copy.#consensualpresidency. pic.twitter.com/7OcCnHiMeT — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 8, 2018

Someone quickly noticed the gaffe before it was changed (and “missteps” added). By then, Twitter had gone wild and the hashtag #consensualpresidency was born. Several tweeters called it a “Freudian slip” because of Trump’s controversial “grab ’em by the pussy” comment to “Access Hollywood.”

A "consensual presidency" is when one grabs a country by the pussy and they let you, because you're a star. https://t.co/0bmKFMGSyL — PAPYRUS font (@JennaGoose) January 8, 2018

There are at least 19 women who kept telling us Trump didn't know what "consensual" meant.

They were right.#ConsensualPresidency pic.twitter.com/sOjouqrkLl — Cling 2 Reality (@Cling2Reality) January 8, 2018

MSNBC’s Joy Reid couldn’t help but notice the timing of the phrase “consensual presidency” just as women were appearing in black at the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment.

He also coined the soon-to-be trending term “consensual presidency,” on the night of the black dress, #TIMESUP #goldenglobes no less. Yeah this show won’t make it to season two... pic.twitter.com/CG2isRxrKI — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 8, 2018

WTF is a "consensual" presidency?

Stop taking Ambien before you Tweet. — David Watson (@medic854) January 8, 2018