Sean Hannity Strides On Stage At Trump Rally, Declares 'All' Media Fake News

Despite his promises earlier in the day, Fox News host Sean Hannity joined President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Missouri on Monday, praising the president while chastising other journalists as “fake news.”

Hannity, who hosted his hourlong program live from Cape Girardeau during Trump’s last rally of the election cycle, had pledged that he was only in the state to host his show before the event amid criticism that he was stumping for the president. Those promises rang hollow, however, as Trump invited the Fox News personality on stage, praising him as one of the “incredible people” who had “done an incredible job for us.”

“Mr. President, I did an opening monologue today and I had no idea you were going to invite me up here. And the one thing that has made and defined your presidency more than anything else: promises made, promises kept,” Hannity said on stage after shaking Trump’s hand, echoing a rally motto.

Hannity takes the stage at Trump rally. Opens up by pointing to the press area and says, "By the way, all the people back there are fake news." pic.twitter.com/RS8DcF6SYb — Angelo Carusone (@GoAngelo) November 6, 2018

Just moments earlier, Hannity pointed to the media pool at the back of the room and said: “By the way, all those people in the back are fake news.”

Trump, who repeatedly attacks the media, quickly moved to minimize the Fox host’s short speech, saying that he didn’t “mean at all to insult” the gathered journalists.

“You do have, you have some very fine people back there, and you have some that aren’t so fine,” the president said. “But we don’t want to insult.”

The appearance contradicted Hannity’s own assertion that he was merely hosting his show, noting that, “to be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning.”

In spite of reports, I will be doing a live show from Cape Girardeau and interviewing President Trump before the rally. To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President. I am covering final rally for my show. Something I have done in every election in the past. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 5, 2018

The president called up another Fox News host and pro-Trump firebrand, Jeanine Pirro, who amplified Hannity’s comments and called the president “the tip of the spear who goes out there every day and fights for us.”

“If you like the America that he is making now, you’ve got to make sure you get out there tomorrow if you haven’t voted yet, everyone you know,” Pirro said. “Get them out there to vote for Donald Trump and all the people who are running for the Republican Party.”