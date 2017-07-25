Donald Trump Ramps Up Attacks On Jeff Sessions, DOJ As Firing Rumors Spread

President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of taking a “very weak position” on former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, further fueling rumors that he’s considering firing him.
He also attacked acting FBI director Andrew McCabe.
Trump’s new tirade is just the latest in a series of unprecedented attacks on Sessions and the Department of Justice, largely stemming from the investigation into Russian election meddling. Sessions in March recused himself from the probe, now headed by special counsel Robert Mueller, who the president has also attacked.
On Thursday, Trump told The New York Times that if he’d known Sessions would later recuse himself from the investigation, he never would have chosen him for the job.
“If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I can’t, you know, I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president,” Trump told the Times.
On Monday, Trump referred to Sessions as “beleaguered” and questioned why he wasn’t investigating Clinton.
Trump’s latest criticisms seem to support a string of media reports suggesting that Sessions’ days may be numbered. Sources told The Associated Press this week that the president has indicated to advisers that he is considering firing Sessions. According to Axios, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is being floated as a possible replacement (Giuliani has denied this report.)
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Tuesday that Trump is “obviously frustrated” with Sessions and “probably” wants the AG out.
The president has also taken aim at Mueller, accusing him of “conflicts of interest” and hinting that he’d consider firing him if the Russia probe expands to include his vast business empire.
Bloomberg on Friday reported that Mueller is looking into Trump’s personal finances, but Scaramucci said on Tuesday that he doesn’t think the president will actually fire Mueller.