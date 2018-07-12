Trump Fires New Shot At Jeff Sessions From 4,000 Miles Away

Donald Trump might be in Brussels this week attending a summit with NATO leaders, but the U.S. president still found time between “very important” meetings to call out his embattled attorney general, Jeff Sessions.

In a Thursday morning tweet, Trump criticized former FBI lawyer Lisa Page for defying a congressional subpoena and failing to appear for an interview before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform Committees on Wednesday.

Trump concluded his tweet with the question: “Where is the Attorney General?” It was the latest jibe in a long string of public attacks that the president has leveled against Sessions.

As I head out to a very important NATO meeting, I see that FBI Lover/Agent Lisa Page is dodging a Subpoena & is refusing to show up and testify. What can she possibly say about her statements and lies. So much corruption on the other side. Where is the Attorney General? @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

On Wednesday, GOP lawmakers threatened to hold Page in contempt after she failed to show up for the closed-door interview, reported CNN.

Her lawyer, however, insisted that Page, whose text messages with FBI agent Peter Strzok have fueled Republican allegations of anti-Trump bias, had nothing to hide and was willing to testify.