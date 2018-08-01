President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Attorney General Jeff Sessions “should stop this rigged witch hunt,” heightening his attacks on the special counsel’s investigation into whether his campaign colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election and whether he obstructed justice.

..This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018

Sessions recused himself from matters involving the investigation last year, after he lied about his meetings with Russian officials while an adviser to Trump’s campaign. His deputy later appointed special counsel Robert Mueller to pursue the probe.

Since then, Trump has frequently raged at Sessions. He has suggested the attorney general should not have recused himself, and has lamented naming Sessions to the Cabinet post.

Trump’s new tweet tirade came as the public gets a deeper view of Mueller’s investigation. On Tuesday, a trial began for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, charged with money laundering and fraud related to his work as a pro-Russia lobbyist in Ukraine.

Trump, who has repeatedly tried to distance himself from Manafort by citing his “short time” with the 2016 campaign, claimed Wednesday that the trial had “nothing to do with Collusion” and again referred to Mueller’s investigation as “a Hoax.”

Paul Manafort worked for Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole and many other highly prominent and respected political leaders. He worked for me for a very short time. Why didn’t government tell me that he was under investigation. These old charges have nothing to do with Collusion - a Hoax! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018