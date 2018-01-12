Late-Night TV Hosts Skewer Trump For 'Shithole Countries' Comment

Late-night TV hosts reacted in their own horrified ways to Donald Trump’s reported remark calling Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries.”

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers had to walk away to process the news of the president’s comment:

“The Daily Show’s” South African host Trevor Noah said that, “as someone from South Shithole,” he was “offended.”

Tonight at 11/10c, as someone from South Shithole, Trevor is deeply offended by the president’s remarks. pic.twitter.com/4dTaMapmSG — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 12, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t quite believe what Trump said: