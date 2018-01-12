Late-Night TV Hosts Skewer Trump For 'Shithole Countries' Comment

Late-night TV hosts reacted in their own horrified ways to Donald Trump’s reported remark calling Haiti and some African nations “shithole countries.”
On Thursday’s broadcast of “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers had to walk away to process the news of the president’s comment:
“The Daily Show’s” South African host Trevor Noah said that, “as someone from South Shithole,” he was “offended.”
Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t quite believe what Trump said:
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” tweeted:
And “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert had this correction for Trump: