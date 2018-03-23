Trump Signs Omnibus Spending Package To Fund Government Through September

President Donald Trump said Friday he has signed the 2,232-page, $1.3 trillion spending bill that the House and Senate approved this week , funding the government through September and preventing an imminent shutdown.

The announcement came hours after the president threatened to veto the bill because it did not provide enough funding for his border wall or a solution for immigrants brought to the country as children under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.