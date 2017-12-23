Robert McElvaine, Contributor
Historian, writer, feminist and progressive activist

Trump Sings: "I'm Dreaming of a White America"

12/23/2017 02:33 pm ET

"People are saying that I'm the greatest singer in the history of the world—it's incredible . .. totally unbelievable! And now that I have made it legal again to celebrate Christmas, I have written what is already being called the best song ever composed—believe me! I'll sing it for my subjects now ... "

“I’m Dreaming of a White America”

I’m dreaming of a White America

Just like the one I used to know

Where Trump buildings glisten and women listen

To hear the commands men bestow

I’m dreaming of a White America

With every Executive Order I write

May my subjects be wary and in fright

And may all our Americans be white

