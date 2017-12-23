Trump Sings: "I'm Dreaming of a White America"

"People are saying that I'm the greatest singer in the history of the world—it's incredible . .. totally unbelievable! And now that I have made it legal again to celebrate Christmas, I have written what is already being called the best song ever composed—believe me! I'll sing it for my subjects now ... "
“I’m Dreaming of a White America”
I’m dreaming of a White America
Just like the one I used to know
Where Trump buildings glisten and women listen
To hear the commands men bestow
I’m dreaming of a White America
With every Executive Order I write
May my subjects be wary and in fright
And may all our Americans be white
