Trump Unbelievably Rips Dems For Immigrant Kids Being Separated From Parents

Donald Trump has bashed the Democrats for a hugely controversial policy created by his own administration: separating undocumented immigrant children from their parents.

He urged Americans in a Saturday morning tweet to “put pressure” on the Democrats to “end the horrible law that separates children from there [sic] parents.”

Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Despite what Trump tweeted, there is no law requiring children to be separated from their parents. The separation policy enacted by his own administration was put into effect this month. It was underscored in a speech in early May by Attorney General Jeff Sessions (in the video above).

No law requires this — separating parents and children is your administration’s choice.



Hundreds of kids as young as 18 months are in danger of suffering lifelong trauma.



We won’t let you shift the blame or use families as bargaining chips for your wall. #EndFamilySeparation https://t.co/ixRFgPgCq6 — ACLU (@ACLU) May 26, 2018

The policy has been hit with a firestorm of criticism, with some even comparing the increasing dehumanization of immigrants in America as similar to the ugly atmosphere in Germany before the Holocaust.

The Holocaust did not end with people being called subhuman, constantly compared to criminals, put into yellow markers with children torn from the the arms of screaming mothers..



But it did start there.#WhereAreTheChildren — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 26, 2018

Even in the shameful internment of Americans of Japanese ancestry in the wake of Pearl Harbor, the US Government didn’t rip families apart. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 26, 2018

this cant be who we are becoming https://t.co/Q8RfTdHVO5 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 26, 2018

Sen. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) took Melania Trump to task in light of her new “Be Best” mission for children. “Separating toddlers from parents is definitely not a ‘Be Best’ policy,” he tweeted. “Are you going to do anything about it?”

Dear @FLOTUS: Separating toddlers from parents is definitely not a #BeBest policy. Are you going to do anything about it?



No one can take your #BeBest children's agenda seriously when your husband's policy rips kids from their parents and loses track of the children. https://t.co/IQTSrvTVP4 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 26, 2018

In chilling Senate testimony last month, a Health and Human Services official testified that the government was unable to locate nearly 1,500 children who had been released from its custody. Steve Wagner, acting assistant secretary with the Administration for Children and Families of HHS, insisted that the federal agency is “not legally responsible for children” once they’re handed over to a sponsor.

What is more shameful than forcibly separating, in America, parents from infant children at the border? And then, losing track of those children? — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 26, 2018