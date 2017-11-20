Trump Tears Into Jeff Flake On Twitter After Senator Says GOP Is 'Toast'

Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) after he was heard over a hot mic saying the Republican Party would be “toast” if it stuck with Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Trump tweeted Sunday that the political career of “Jeff Flake(y) is “toast,” and called him “unelectable.” The president claimed that Flake was caught “purposely on mike saying bad things about your favorite president.” Trump also said he expects Flake to against the GOP tax reform package.
Flake, who announced last month that he won’t seek reelection, took the hot mic issue in stride, saying no one should be surprised by what he said. Flake was talking to the mayor of a Phoenix suburb offstage Friday after a town hall meeting when he said: “If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump we are toast.” The comment, caught on the hot mic, was picked up by ABC affiliate KNXN.
“No news here,” Flake tweeted Saturday after his comments began to attract media attention. “I’ve been saying this to anyone who will listen.”
Flake hasn’t yet responded to the latest attack (of others) by Trump. Nor has he discussed how he plans to vote on the tax package.
In an emotional speech on the Senate floor announcing his retirement, Flake said he would not be “complicit” with the Trump administration. “It is time for our complicity and our accommodation of the unacceptable to end,” he said.
