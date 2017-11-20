Trump Tears Into Jeff Flake On Twitter After Senator Says GOP Is 'Toast'

Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) after he was heard over a hot mic saying the Republican Party would be “toast” if it stuck with Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Trump tweeted Sunday that the political career of “Jeff Flake(y) is “toast,” and called him “unelectable.” The president claimed that Flake was caught “purposely on mike saying bad things about your favorite president.” Trump also said he expects Flake to against the GOP tax reform package.

Sen. Jeff Flake(y), who is unelectable in the Great State of Arizona (quit race, anemic polls) was caught (purposely) on “mike” saying bad things about your favorite President. He’ll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is “toast.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017

Flake, who announced last month that he won’t seek reelection, took the hot mic issue in stride, saying no one should be surprised by what he said. Flake was talking to the mayor of a Phoenix suburb offstage Friday after a town hall meeting when he said: “If we become the party of Roy Moore and Donald Trump we are toast.” The comment, caught on the hot mic, was picked up by ABC affiliate KNXN.

“No news here,” Flake tweeted Saturday after his comments began to attract media attention. “I’ve been saying this to anyone who will listen.”

No news here. I've been saying this to anyone who will listen https://t.co/50klmeSm5a — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 18, 2017

Flake hasn’t yet responded to the latest attack (of others) by Trump. Nor has he discussed how he plans to vote on the tax package.