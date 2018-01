Trump Touts 'Beautiful, Clean Coal' And Fails To Link Disasters To Climate Change

It would take some time to go public, but our worst fears about Donald Trump died when he urged then-FBI Director James Comey to drop his investigation of national security adviser Michael Flynn's associations."I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go," Comey later reported the president as saying. "He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go."This followed a Jan. 27 meeting between the two in which Trump told Comey, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty."That Trump's request occured on Valentine's Day was almost too perfect, as he seemed to apply the same amount of subtly and forbearance to obstructing justice as he does to his love life. Unfortunately for the president, his "when you're a star they let you do it” ethos doesn't really pan out when going toe-to-toe with the FBI.It might seem counterintuitive that the president attempting to derail an investigation into the top levels of his administration would mark the moment our worst fears were alleviated, but the moment made something very clear: The Trump administration may do a lot of damage, but it isn't going to destroy this democracy -- it simply isn't talented enough. It has no creep.This isn't to discount the profound impact Trump and his crew are having on the presidency, the country and our collective faith in institutions, or the potential for more damage yet undone. However when you think back to immediately after Trump's election and some of the fears that were being voiced about his potential impact on our very way of governance, it becomes clear that for all the comparisons to Richard Nixon, this White House can't live up to that administration's calculating deviousness.This White House isn't occupied by a group of Machiavellian operators bending the executive branch to their will, but rather a bunch of buffoons supremely out of their depth, lurching from one thing to the next like a group of rip-roaring drunks playing Pokemon Go.Should this administration implode in a series of indictments and resignations, its criminality won't be placed alongside Nixon's in the pantheon of bad actors, but between the Florida man who tried to disguise himself at night by smearing permanent marker on his face and the bank robber who was arrested after police spotted his L.A. Lights.Trump spends a good amount of his time in Florida, and this day, perhaps more than any other, crystallized the fact that America had elected Florida Man