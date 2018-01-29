Trump’s State Of The Union Speech Won’t Be The ‘Reset’ Pundits Desperately Want

“The president sounded very presidential. He often has been criticized for his tweets and unpresidential language,” she said. “This was [a] classic presidential moment.”

Again, that “moment” was short-lived. The next day, Trump famously threw paper towels at Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico, then went on a Twitter tirade against “fake news” outlets who criticized his response to the disaster.

CNN commentator Chris Cillizza, who regularly gives Trump credit for well-delivered speeches, has pushed back against the criticism that his praise is misguided.

“But what if he is giving a solid speech? Why is that not worth noting?” he tweeted after Trump’s February address to Congress, later adding, “I ask again though: Why can’t Trump be praised for delivering a good speech full stop?”

Media critics were quick to give him an answer.

“At best, content like this is ephemeral garbage that lasts a news cycle and is forgotten, but provides traffic that supports the work of actual reporters,” Media Matters senior fellow Matthew Gertz wrote. “At worst, this sort of fact-free punditry creates false narratives that can alter the public’s perception of political figures.”