Read Live Updates On Donald Trump's Border Wall Speech

President Donald Trump delivered a speech Tuesday night on the ongoing government shutdown and his demands for a border wall .

During a contentious 8-minute address, the president told a series of falsehoods, blamed immigrants for America’s drug crisis and portrayed Mexicans as murderers and criminals.

Trump’s address aired on every major network at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Afterward, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded by saying that immigrants “are not a security threat, they’re a humanitarian challenge.” HuffPost is following the speeches live, sharing updates as well as fact-checking the president’s comments.