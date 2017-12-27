Trump Spends Second Day At Golf Course After Saying 'It's Back To Work' During Holidays

President Donald Trump has been spotted on his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course on Tuesday and Wednesday, despite his tweet saying he’d be “back to work in order to Make America Great Again” the day after Christmas.
According to pool reports, Trump arrived at the Trump International Golf Club just after 9 a.m. on both days.
Trump is spending the holidays at the Mar-a-Lago resort he owns in Palm Beach, Florida. His Wednesday trip to the nearby golf course marks the 86th day he spent at one of his golf properties since he became president, according to NBC News. It’s also his 112th day at a Trump-owned property since he took office.
CNN cameras captured Trump at play on Tuesday. But the White House would not confirm if Trump would golf during his Wednesday visit to the course.
