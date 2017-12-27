Trump Spends Second Day At Golf Course After Saying 'It's Back To Work' During Holidays

President Donald Trump has been spotted on his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course on Tuesday and Wednesday, despite his tweet saying he’d be “back to work in order to Make America Great Again” the day after Christmas.

According to pool reports, Trump arrived at the Trump International Golf Club just after 9 a.m. on both days.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Trump is spending the holidays at the Mar-a-Lago resort he owns in Palm Beach, Florida. His Wednesday trip to the nearby golf course marks the 86th day he spent at one of his golf properties since he became president, according to NBC News. It’s also his 112th day at a Trump-owned property since he took office.

Jeff J Mitchell via Getty Images

CNN cameras captured Trump at play on Tuesday. But the White House would not confirm if Trump would golf during his Wednesday visit to the course.

Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 26, 2017

Naturally, many on social media have remarked on Trump’s leisure-time pursuits:

“I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go play golf,” - @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/gxGAivJs0A #RememberWhen — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) December 27, 2017

To those that tweeted at me trying to say @cnn shouldn't report on Trump playing golf....this is why they're doing it. He's taken more vacation days than any other recent President. https://t.co/MMWuaxWagh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 27, 2017

There is little doubt that Trump will go down in history as the President who has spent more time playing golf on private golf courses at public expense than any President since John Quincy Adams. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) December 27, 2017

This year, Trump has spent $91,655,424 of American taxpayer money on golf trips.



If you are struggling now, to buy present, pay your heat bill, buy medication, or anything else, just remember this one simple fact.



Trump does not care about you. — Dane (@SeeDaneRun) December 22, 2017

From Trump pretending he’s not golfing during his visits to golf resorts to Paul Ryan pretending he wrote a middle class tax cut it’s a bottomless pit of bad faith and needs to be seen for what it is. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 27, 2017

Per pool report, Trump is golfing today in Florida. His 85th day golfing and 111th at a Trump property since becoming president.



That means



33.5% of his days as president have been at Trump properties



and



25.6% have been spent golfing — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) December 26, 2017

Trump last night: "tomorrow it's back to work in order to Make America Great Again...!"



Trump today: No public events, and pool reporter says his "motorcade pulled into Trump International Golf Club at around 9:05am." pic.twitter.com/tOsnlrkTnS — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) December 26, 2017