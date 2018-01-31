The New York Daily News’ review of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address is in. And the president probably won’t enjoy his hometown newspaper’s take on Tuesday’s speech.

For its Wednesday cover, the New York tabloid used the headline, “What A Load Of Clap,” with a photograph of Trump applauding his own address:

An early look at Wednesday's front page



Trump pats himself on the back during first SOTU address https://t.co/vU1aB3kjeH pic.twitter.com/W7J6DJPSUB — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 31, 2018