People On Twitter Stand With Immigrants After Trump's Divisive SOTU Address

Donald Trump once again drew links between immigration, drugs and crime during Tuesday’s State of the Union address. But as the president tried to pit U.S. citizens and Dreamers against each other, many on Twitter raised their voices in solidarity with immigrants.
Trump cited the 2016 killing of two New York teens by members of the MS-13 gang while pushing for his new immigration plan, seemingly comparing millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. to violent gang members.
“For decades, open borders have allowed drugs and gangs to pour into our most vulnerable communities,” Trump said during his speech. “They have allowed millions of low-wage workers to compete for jobs and wages against the poorest Americans. Most tragically, they have caused the loss of many innocent lives.”
This maneuver left many Americans on Twitter unimpressed, as they called out the president and declared their solidarity with immigrants. Some even pointed to studies that show immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens.
Many politicians who attended the SOTU also showed their support.
Perhaps most notably, immigrants and children of immigrants spoke out in response to Trump’s divisive rhetoric. Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and former U.S. Chief Data Scientist DJ Patil even listed the ways in which they’ve contributed to the country as immigrants.