People On Twitter Stand With Immigrants After Trump's Divisive SOTU Address

Trump cited the 2016 killing of two New York teens by members of the MS-13 gang while pushing for his new immigration plan, seemingly comparing millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. to violent gang members.

“For decades, open borders have allowed drugs and gangs to pour into our most vulnerable communities,” Trump said during his speech. “They have allowed millions of low-wage workers to compete for jobs and wages against the poorest Americans. Most tragically, they have caused the loss of many innocent lives.”

This maneuver left many Americans on Twitter unimpressed, as they called out the president and declared their solidarity with immigrants. Some even pointed to studies that show immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens.

Just because you are an inmigrant does not mean you are a criminal. If Trump cannot get it now, he will never get it. Make your voice count. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) January 31, 2018

Just to be clear: Trump brought out a grieving family to use as a part of a political performance meant to demonize immigrants as being inherently violent when the research clearly shows that immigrants, both documented & undocumented, commit less crime than native born Americans — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) January 31, 2018

All immigrants have merit and all immigrants have need. No one leaves their home frivolously and everyone deserves a chance at what we were lucky enough to be born into. — Jesse Thorn (@JesseThorn) January 31, 2018

I reject this administration's bigotry.



I believe in a kinder America, where immigrants are welcomed and embraced, and are free to pursue the American dream.



If you do too, please support @UNITEDWEDREAM: https://t.co/RMhKLqrpuU #StateOfTheDream pic.twitter.com/DIyWzmC86l — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 31, 2018

We have become numbed to the vileness of Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric--but it's pure racism & deeply un-American. In last night's "unifying" speech he once again tried to link all immigrants to murder, rape & danger. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 31, 2018

Whether you support the President or not, this can't be changed: immigrants commit crimes at a lower rate than native-born people. 40 MILLION of our neighbors are foreign-born. Few are MS-13. — Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) January 31, 2018

Las Vegas Shooter:

Not an immigrant

Sandy Hook Shooter:

Not an immigrant.

Charleston Church Shooter:

Not an immigrant.

Aurora Movie Theater Shooter:

Not an immigrant.

Texas Church Shooter:

Not an immigrant

Columbine Shooters:

Not immigrants.#SOTU — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 31, 2018

The president heavily linked immigration to crime in his #SOTU.



In fact, first-generation immigrants commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans.https://t.co/imc0k8sqAu pic.twitter.com/1aWIuMTdyg — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 31, 2018

Many politicians who attended the SOTU also showed their support.

Daisy was my guest at the State of the Union. Smart, driven, kind and generous. She’s a Dreamer. Works two jobs, takes care of her family, believes in her country. She’s the example of how immigrants make us safer, stronger, a greater country. #sotu pic.twitter.com/j9MV5FfOgs — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) January 31, 2018

Why is that whenever the President speaks of immigration it always seems to be in the context of gang members and murderers? There were dozens of DREAMers at the #SOTU tonight who could teach him a lot about immigrants. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 31, 2018

Perhaps most notably, immigrants and children of immigrants spoke out in response to Trump’s divisive rhetoric. Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara and former U.S. Chief Data Scientist DJ Patil even listed the ways in which they’ve contributed to the country as immigrants.

Never forget immigrants, and children of immigrants, can and have done it all in America, most of the time without speaking English as our first language. And we still do it all - usually harder, better, faster and stronger. Because we have to. You're welcome. #SOTU — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 31, 2018

My mom is an immigrant

My dad is an immigrant

I am an immigrant

My mother's 6 brothers came to America too

It is a deeply interdependent family

All successful

All tax-paying (one is an accountant!)

All proud & contributing Americans

Call it #ChainMigration

Or call it America — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 31, 2018

Speaking as an immigrant & son of immigrants my

Father helped create Silicon Valley

Brother is a neurosurgeon

Sister is a doctor 4 veterans

Brother is a entrepreneur

Cousin is a neurosurgeon

Cousin is a professor

Cousin is a radiologist

& much more...

Most of all, we’re 💯🇺🇸 https://t.co/zdobaTVGsI — dj patil (@dpatil) January 31, 2018